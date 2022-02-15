Blackpink’s Jennie Stars in Calvin Klein’s Latest Ad Campaign

Blackpink’s Jennie has been tapped for Calvin Klein’s latest ad.

The spring 2022 campaign, which premiered Tuesday, featured the K-pop star among a total cast of 136 people that included the likes of Dominic Fike, Arlo Parks, Vince Staples, Solange Knowles and Burna Boy.

The video, which was directed by Melina Matsoukas, featured a voiceover by Fike, a singer-actor best known for his role in “Euphoria.” “Because nothing worth having is worth having alone,” the accompanying caption on Twitter read.

The clip showed snippets of all the celebrities featured, as well as footage of the others, in different scenes such as skateboarding, kissing on a motorcycle, running into the water, swimming and dancing in the rain.

Jennie explores her connections in the campaign.

Jennie, born Jennie Kim, is shown in close-up shots with musical artist Deb Never in a quiet, white room with sky blue-colored chairs where the two pose and laugh together, and Jennie twirling in the room.

The campaign was first teased on Monday evening in a series of tweets asking fans who they think will be in the next ad, following up with a tweet that read: “Tomorrow. See you at 8am EST?”

However, the campaign images already went viral on Jennie and Blackpink fan accounts on Twitter, sending her fans into a social media frenzy.

Last fall, Jennie appeared as one of the faces for Calvin Klein’s fall 2021 collection, called “The Language of Calvin Klein,” joining the likes of other faces such as Kaia Gerber and Damson Idris. She was also tapped as the new face of Chanel’s Coco Neige campaign, the label’s winter sports collection.

Jennie is most famous for being one of the four members of popular South Korean girl group Blackpink, which also includes Ji-soo Kim, Lalisa Manobal and Chae-Young “Roseanne” Park, known simply as Ji-soo, Lisa and Rosé to their legion of Blackpink fans known as “Blinks.”

