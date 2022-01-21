Blackpink’s Jennie Stars in Film for Chanel Coco Crush 2022 Collection

Blackpink’s Jennie is one of the new faces for Chanel’s 2022 Coco Crush Collection.

The artist appears alongside other models such as Adesuwa Aighewi, Giedre Dukauskaite, Cristiano Palmerini and Matthew Bell in a short film for the design house, which showed them walking around in a room and taking turns using a payphone while showing off intricate pieces from Chanel’s fine jewelry collection.

Throughout the clip, Jennie has a few close-up shots of herself while on the phone.

“Some encounters you wear forever,” the singer captioned her post, which is the tagline for Chanel’s short film.

Last fall, Jennie was tapped as the new face of Chanel’s Coco Neige campaign, the label’s winter sports collection. She also appeared as one of the faces for Calvin Klein’s fall 2021 collection, called “The Language of Calvin Klein,” joining the likes of other faces such as Kaia Gerber and Damson Idris.

Jennie has been an ambassador for the brand since 2017. She frequently wears Chanel at events, outings and even in music videos, with her fans labeling her as “human Chanel.” When Chanel’s first flagship in Seoul opened in 2019, she and Pharrell Williams performed a cover of “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” by Frankie Valli.

Jennie, born Jennie Kim, is most famous for being one of the four members of popular South Korean girl group Blackpink, which also includes Ji-soo Kim, Lalisa Manobal and Chae-Young “Roseanne” Park, known simply as Ji-soo, Lisa and Rosé to their legion of Blackpink fans known as “Blinks.”

