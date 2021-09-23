Blackpink’s Jennie Is the Face of Chanel’s Coco Neige Campaign

Blackpink’s Jennie has been tapped for Chanel’s Coco Neige campaign.

On Thursday, it was revealed the K-pop star is the new face of the French fashion house’s winter sports collection.

In the photo, she wears a hot pink cropped tank top with matching joggers under an oversized, long gray puffer coat. To top it off, she wears heart stud earrings, a pearl statement necklace and charm waist belt by Chanel. She also wears a black headband with a mesh veil to slightly cover the top half of her face.

The photos were taken by Dutch duo Inez & Vinoodh, who also shot Chanel’s most recent fall campaign. The entire Coco Neige 2021-22 campaign will be available to view on Sept. 28, with its collection debuting on Chanel’s official website and in select boutiques on Oct. 19.

Jennie has been an ambassador for the brand since 2017. She frequently wears Chanel at events, outings and even in music videos, with her fans labeling her as “human Chanel.” When Chanel’s first flagship in Seoul opened in 2019, she and Pharrell Williams performed a cover of “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” by Frankie Valli.

Jennie Kim is the new face for Chanel’s Coco Neige campaign. Courtesy of Inez & Vinoodh

“Just hearing about being able to join the Coco Neige collection was like a dream,” Jennie said in a statement. “I love to go out in the snow, doing winter sports. I really like how snow just makes you feel. Wearing these clothes makes me feel like I’m ready to ski tomorrow.”

Jennie, born Jennie Kim, is most famous for being one of the four members of popular South Korean girl group Blackpink, which also includes Ji-soo Kim, Lalisa Manobal and Chae-Young “Roseanne” Park, known simply as Ji-soo, Lisa and Rosé to their legion of Blackpink fans known as “Blinks.”

Most recently, Jennie also appeared as one of the faces for Calvin Klein’s fall 2021 collection, called “The Language of Calvin Klein.” She joined the likes of other faces such as Kaia Gerber and Damson Idris.

Since its debut in 2016, the girl group has broken numerous records, including most viewed music video in 24 hours on YouTube. Blackpink’s hit song “How You Like That,” set two Guinness World Records at the time.

