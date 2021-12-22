Blackpink’s Jennie Confirms Second Eyewear Collab With Gentle Monster

Blackpink’s Jennie is teaming with Gentle Monster for the second time.

This week, Blackpink’s Jennie confirmed that her second collaboration with the Korean eyewear brand will be launching sometime next year. The singer uploaded two posts on her official Instagram account hinting at the drop and what fans should expect.

“Coming in 2022 💐,” she captioned one of the posts, which was a carousel of photos of herself posing with a pair of white sunglasses and a bouquet of flowers with the words “Gentle Monster x Jennie” and “Jentle Garden” on the bag.

Jennie’s first collection with the eyewear brand, called “Jentle Home,” launched in April 2020 and sold out immediately. The line was mainly inspired by “Jennie’s childhood memories,” which meant “teddy bears and dollhouses.” It included 15 different pairs of glasses and sunglasses and three eyewear chains.

Jentle Home continued to be restocked but sold out almost immediately each time.

In May 2020, Gentle Monster opened a pop-up shop dedicated to Jentle Home, which was a conceptual store-turned-dollhouse to fit the theme of Jennie’s childhood.

Though little details are still known about Jennie’s upcoming second collection, Jentle Garden hints that fans should at least expect some florals or bright hues.

The pieces from Jentle Home were reportedly priced between $250 to $260, with the chains going for $130 each.

Jennie, born Jennie Kim, is most famous for being one of the four members of popular South Korean girl group Blackpink, which also includes Ji-soo Kim, Lalisa Manobal and Chae-Young “Roseanne” Park, known simply as Ji-soo, Lisa and Rosé, respectively, to their legion of Blackpink fans known as “Blinks.”

Most recently, Jennie fronted Chanel’s Coco Neige campaign as the brand’s global brand ambassador. She was also one of the faces for Calvin Klein’s fall 2021 collection, called “The Language of Calvin Klein,” joining the likes of other faces such as Kaia Gerber and Damson Idris.

READ MORE HERE:

Blackpink’s Jennie Fronts Chanel’s Coco Neige Campaign

Blackpink and Casetify Team for First Collaboration

Blackpink Takes Paris Fashion Week By Storm: See the Photos