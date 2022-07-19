Blackpink’s Jennie Will Make Her Hollywood Debut in The Weeknd’s HBO Drama ‘The Idol’

Blackpink’s Jennie will soon make her television debut in Hollywood.

On Sunday, the official teaser trailer for HBO’s upcoming drama series “The Idol” was unveiled, showing a short snippet of the Korean music sensation alongside the lead character, played by Lily-Rose Depp.

HBO’s official Instagram account confirmed that Jennie, born Jennie Kim, will star in the show, which is created by Abel “the Weeknd” Tesfaye, Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson, the latter of which is best known for creating the HBO hit series “Euphoria.”

“Jennie Kim has been cast in @THEIDOL,” the caption read. The show’s official Instagram account also posted the singer on their feed, simply writing: “JENNIE KIM.”

On Tuesday, she posted on the Korean web platform Weverse about the news.

“’The Idol’ teaser is finally out, so we can talk about it,” she wrote in Korean translated to English. “I can’t give spoilers yet, but it was a fun experience and a new challenge for me. We’ve been busy preparing for our comeback, I’m so excited to see BLINK soon.”

Set against the backdrop of the music industry, the series follows a cult leader and self-help guru who enters a complex relationship with a rising pop idol.

Troye Sivan, Debby Ryan and Hari Nef, among others, have also been tapped to play supporting roles in the show.

An official release date has not yet been revealed, though it reportedly already wrapped filming this month.

Jennie is best known for being one of the four members of the popular South Korean all-girl group Blackpink along with Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo.

Earlier this week, Blackpink’s record label, YG Entertainment, confirmed that the group was gearing up for a comeback in August with new music and a second world tour at the end of the year. According to the label, it will be the “largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group.”