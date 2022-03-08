Blackpink’s Jennie Wears All-black to Chanel’s Fall 2022 Show at Paris Fashion Week

Blackpink’s Jennie has arrived at Paris Fashion Week.

As usual, the K-pop sensation made serious waves when she attended the Chanel fall 2022 show on Tuesday, causing her to trend online on platforms such as Twitter, where she boasts a large following of her enthusiastic fans.

She wore an all-black, school girl-inspired outfit that featured a velour puffer jacket with matching shorts paired with a black tweed tube top. She topped off the look with layered necklaces, white lace ankle socks, platform sandals and a mini bag by the French label. She styled her hair in an updo with a milkmaid braid and kept her makeup simple and clean.

Jennie Kim at the Chanel fall 2022 show in Paris. LAURENT LAURENT VU/SIPA

Jennie, born Jennie Kim, sat front row next to French model Caroline de Maigret as the two laughed and documented the show on their phones together. Also attending the show were Venus Williams, Georgia May Jagger and Soo Joo Park, among others.

The singer has been an ambassador for the brand since 2017. She frequently wears Chanel at events, outings and even in music videos, with her fans labeling her as “human Chanel.” When Chanel’s first flagship in Seoul opened in 2019, she and Pharrell Williams performed a cover of “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” by Frankie Valli.

Caroline de Maigret and Jennie Kim at the Chanel fall 2022 show in Paris. Sipa USA via AP

Last fall, Jennie was tapped to front the label’s Coco Neige campaign, which showcased its winter sports collection.

The K-pop star is also one of the famous faces for Calvin Klein, most recently appearing in the label’s spring 2022 campaign alongside Dominic Fike, Solange Knowles and Vince Staples.

Jennie, as she is known professionally, is most famous for being one of the four members of popular South Korean girl group Blackpink, which also includes Ji-soo Kim, Lalisa Manobal and Chae-Young “Roseanne” Park, known simply as Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé to their legion of Blackpink fans known as “Blinks.”

