Blackpink’s Jennie Fronts Chanel’s Coco Neige Campaign

Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin photographed the music star.

Blackpink's Jennie for Coco Neige
Jennie fronts the campaign for Coco Neige. Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin

A SENSE OF SNOW: Blackpink’s Jennie believes in making a fashion statement, even while swooshing downhill through the snow.

“You want to look like you’re having the best time skiing, but also tell people that you didn’t lose your edge, you know?” she says in recorded remarks to accompany her new campaign for Chanel’s latest Coco Neige collection for winter sports, arriving in boutiques on Oct. 19.

Wearing a veil and heart-shaped jewelry, the music star praises Chanel creative director Virginie Viard for bringing “elegance into skiwear” and talks about her fondness for snow.

The pop star seems as comfortable doing a fashion shoot as a music video, lifting the large Peter Pan collar of her rose-printed cardigan to warm her ears, and running gloved hands over her face. She also wears a cashmere bra top and sweat pants, plus loads of accessories, including small bags that clasp to the arm.

Related Galleries

Blackpink's Jennie for Chanel
A cashmere brassiere is among items in the fall 2021 Coco Neige range.

The print campaign and interview were shot by Dutch photography duo Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, who recently stationed themselves at the end of the spring 2022 catwalk, set up like fashion shows of yore with snappers jostling for position around the runway.

“In each image, Jennie embodies a different facet of the Chanel spirit: irreverence, nonchalance, freedom of movement and elegance,” according to the house.

Under the direction of Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel introduced beach and skiwear collections, dubbed Coco Beach and Coco Neige, in 2018, tapping actress Margot Robbie as the first campaign face.

Jennie has been an ambassador for Chanel since 2017. She frequently wears the French brand at events, outings and even in music videos, with her fans sometimes calling her “human Chanel.” When Chanel’s first flagship in Seoul opened in 2019, she and Pharrell Williams performed a cover of “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” by Frankie Valli.

Along with her Blackpink bandmates Jisoo and Rosé, Jennie made waves on social media during the most recent Paris Fashion Week.

Coco Neige starring Jennie
Accessories include bags strapped to the arm. Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin

