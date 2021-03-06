Dior has named Blackpink member Jisoo as its new global ambassador for both fashion and beauty.

The French fashion house announced the news on its social media networks on Saturday, saying that the South Korean singer and actress was a key inspiration for designer Maria Grazia Chiuri’s fall collection, due to be unveiled online on Monday.

Jisoo was quoted as saying on Instagram that the collection “has an underlying boldness to it that’s felt when the garment is worn. I myself may seem calm on the exterior, but as an artist I exert a more powerful attitude on stage.”

In a separate post, Dior said Jisoo “embodies with her singular audacity, the House’s modernity and the passionate creativity” of Chiuri, and would also “perfectly incarnate the empowering makeup” created by Peter Philips, creative and image director of Christian Dior makeup.

Dior already has a relationship with the singer. During Paris Fashion Week last fall, she featured in the brand’s most highly rated Instagram post and generated $614,000 in Media Impact Value, as tracked by Launchmetrics. This was more than twice the amount of the brand’s most successful post from the prior season.

Many French luxury brands have turned to Asian influencers to draw audiences to their digital fashion shows, as physical events remain banned due to ongoing measures designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Celebrities such as BTS, Zhang Ruoyun, Li Xian and Oh Se-hun boosted online audiences for the men’s fashion shows in Paris and Milan in January.

