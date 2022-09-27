×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 27, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Why Paris Is Excited About the Return of Japanese Designers, Especially Comme des Garçons

Fashion

Paris Fashion Week Returns at Full Throttle

Fashion

Victoria Beckham on the Return of the Short Skirt, Showing in Paris, and Family Values

Blackpink’s Jisoo Sits Front Row in Little Black Dress at Dior’s Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Runway Show

The Blackpink singer has been a Dior ambassador since 2021. 

Jisoo attends the Dior spring 2023
Christian Dior RTW Spring 2023
Christian Dior RTW Spring 2023
Christian Dior RTW Spring 2023
Christian Dior RTW Spring 2023
View ALL 84 Photos

Jisoo was among the many celebrity attendees of the Dior spring 2023 ready-to-wear show.

The Blackpink singer sat in the front row of the design house’s show on Tuesday during Paris Fashion Week. For the occasion, Jisoo wore a black strapless dress with black tights paired with a mini Dior bag. 

Jisoo was joined by Maggie Gyllenhaal, Maye Musk, Rosamund Pike and others in the front row. 

Jisoo attends the Dior spring 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday. Getty Images

The K-pop singer has had a long relationship with Dior, being named a global ambassador for the design house’s fashion and beauty last year. Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri looked to Jisoo as her inspiration for her fall 2022 collection following the appointment.

Related Galleries

Jisoo’s star power has made its way to Dior. After the design house’s fall 2022 runway show, a photo Jisoo posted on Instagram standing under a giant Dior logo at the Tuileries Garden generated $1.74 million in media impact value, according to data and insights firm Launchmetrics. Jisoo’s Dior photo was ultimately the top post to come from Paris Fashion Week that season. 

Similarly, the prior season, Dior and Jisoo scored the highest value post from the design house’s spring 2022 show. 

Jisoo has been a major style star since Blackpink debuted in 2016. She regularly wears Dior at her many appearances, including most recently at the 2022 MTV VMAs where she wore a black lace gown.

Blackpink's Jisoo Sits Front Row in

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Blackpink's Jisoo Sits Front Row in

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Blackpink's Jisoo Sits Front Row in

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Blackpink's Jisoo Sits Front Row in

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Blackpink's Jisoo Sits Front Row in

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Blackpink's Jisoo Sits Front Row in

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Blackpink's Jisoo Sits Front Row in

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Blackpink's Jisoo Sits Front Row in

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Blackpink's Jisoo Sits Front Row in

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Blackpink's Jisoo Sits Front Row in

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Blackpink's Jisoo Sits Front Row in

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Blackpink's Jisoo Sits Front Row in

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Blackpink's Jisoo Sits Front Row in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Blackpink's Jisoo Sits Front Row in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Blackpink's Jisoo Sits Front Row in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Blackpink's Jisoo Sits Front Row in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Blackpink's Jisoo Sits Front Row in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Blackpink's Jisoo Sits Front Row in

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Blackpink's Jisoo Sits Front Row in

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Blackpink's Jisoo Sits Front Row in

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Blackpink's Jisoo Sits Front Row in

Hot Summer Bags

Blackpink's Jisoo Sits Front Row in

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Blackpink's Jisoo Sits Front Row in

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Blackpink's Jisoo Sits Front Row in

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Blackpink's Jisoo Sits Front Row in

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Blackpink's Jisoo Sits Front Row in

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Blackpink's Jisoo Sits Front Row in

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Blackpink's Jisoo Sits Front Row in

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Blackpink's Jisoo Sits Front Row in

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Blackpink's Jisoo Sits Front Row in

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Blackpink's Jisoo Sits Front Row in

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Blackpink's Jisoo Sits Front Row in

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Blackpink's Jisoo Sits Front Row in

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Blackpink's Jisoo Sits Front Row in

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Blackpink's Jisoo Sits Front Row in

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Blackpink's Jisoo Sits Front Row in

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Blackpink's Jisoo Sits Front Row in

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Blackpink's Jisoo Sits Front Row in

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Blackpink's Jisoo Sits Front Row in

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Blackpink's Jisoo Sits Front Row in

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Blackpink's Jisoo Sits Front Row in

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Blackpink's Jisoo Sits Front Row in

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Blackpink's Jisoo Sits Front Row in

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Blackpink's Jisoo Sits Front Row in

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Blackpink's Jisoo Sits Front Row in

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad