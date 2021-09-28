×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: September 28, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

The Originals: Manfred Thierry Mugler

Fashion

Olivier Rousteing Reflects on a Decade at Balmain

Accessories

Jennifer Lopez on Her Fall Footwear for DSW, Video Game and Custom Avatar

Blackpink’s Jisoo, Elizabeth Debicki and Rosamund Pike on Dior’s Starry Front Row

Rachel Brosnahan and Zoey Deutch also sat front and center on the opening day of Paris Fashion Week.

Gallery Icon View ALL 14 Photos

In the blink of an eye, the fashion frenzy is back. Hundreds of spectators lined the walk of the Tuileries outside of the Dior show Tuesday, the first big calendar event of the week.

Most were angling to get a glimpse of Jisoo, a member of the K-pop girl group Blackpink, whose fans are called “blinks.” The excitement didn’t dissipate inside the show, as she was flanked by bodyguards and several camera crews. The superstar singer introduced herself to LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s Antoine Arnault and Natalia Vodianova, and said while she has attended Dior shows before, she felt like being in Paris was special, speaking to the couple through an interpreter.

All the excitement didn’t go unnoticed by other guests. “That’s a whole thing, what is happening?!?” wondered Elizabeth Debicki while watching the action. “I just love how big Korean pop stars are, it’s incredible. And look how confident she is. I could take some lessons,” she joked.

Related Galleries

“The Crown” star said it was a bit surreal to be back at such a big show. “I really missed watching shows, but it does feel very strange to congregate,” she said. With 700 or so guests tightly packed into a tent, there was no space for social distancing.

Debicki said she’s been taking style notes while playing Princess Diana in the Netflix drama. Asked if the show can be credited with the resurgence of 1990s style, Debicki praised the princess’ timelessness. “I mean, it never really left. She was and is such an icon. I also feel like she invented a lot of it, and I love her for that so much.” Debicki admits she’s been shopping for her own wardrobe: “I have dibs on a lot of things. Every fitting I negotiate a new piece.”

As guests searched for their seats around a circular stage, Rosamund Pike seemed a little taken aback. “It feels quite daunting. It feels like everybody has become a photographer since the world changed, since the pandemic,” she said of the bustling crowds. “I’m happy to be social again.” A mutual friend introduced her to French actress Camille Cottin as the two exchanged an embrace.

Rachel Brosnahan is fresh off “Dead for a Dollar,” a Western with Willem Dafoe and Christoph Waltz in the New Mexico desert. “It was so much fun, I got to ride a horse for a couple weeks and shoot some guns,” she said. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star not only had to brush up on her saddle skills, but learn how to handle firearms while in motion. “It’s not something I knew before, thank goodness no! It’s a new skill set.”

Summing up the show, Brosnahan raved about the varied and vibrant colors that ranged from fuchsia satin boxer shorts to emerald green gowns from Maria Grazia Chiuri. “There was such a variety of looks, and I love to see flats on the runway.”

Zoey Deutch made her return to France, last attending a Dior dinner here “ages ago — I have zero concept of time.” She spent the summer filming in London with Mark Rylance. Titled “The Outfit,” it’s not quite a fashion film, but sees Rylance’s character as a Savile Row tailor transplanted to Chicago to make suits for a family of gangsters.

Comfortable footwear also seemed to be a big concern for Deutch. “I have been solely in Uggs for the last year. My feet are very confused about the foreign objects that I’m wearing that are called heels.”

Blackpink's Jisoo, Elizabeth Debicki and Rosamund

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Blackpink's Jisoo, Elizabeth Debicki and Rosamund

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Blackpink's Jisoo, Elizabeth Debicki and Rosamund

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Blackpink's Jisoo, Elizabeth Debicki and Rosamund

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Blackpink's Jisoo, Elizabeth Debicki and Rosamund

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Blackpink's Jisoo, Elizabeth Debicki and Rosamund

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Blackpink's Jisoo, Elizabeth Debicki and Rosamund

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Blackpink's Jisoo, Elizabeth Debicki and Rosamund

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Blackpink's Jisoo, Elizabeth Debicki and Rosamund

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Blackpink's Jisoo, Elizabeth Debicki and Rosamund

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Blackpink's Jisoo, Elizabeth Debicki and Rosamund

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Blackpink's Jisoo, Elizabeth Debicki and Rosamund

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Blackpink's Jisoo, Elizabeth Debicki and Rosamund

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Blackpink's Jisoo, Elizabeth Debicki and Rosamund

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Blackpink's Jisoo, Elizabeth Debicki and Rosamund

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Blackpink's Jisoo, Elizabeth Debicki and Rosamund

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Blackpink's Jisoo, Elizabeth Debicki and Rosamund

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Blackpink's Jisoo, Elizabeth Debicki and Rosamund

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Blackpink's Jisoo, Elizabeth Debicki and Rosamund

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Blackpink's Jisoo, Elizabeth Debicki and Rosamund

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Blackpink's Jisoo, Elizabeth Debicki and Rosamund

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Blackpink's Jisoo, Elizabeth Debicki and Rosamund

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Blackpink's Jisoo, Elizabeth Debicki and Rosamund

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Blackpink's Jisoo, Elizabeth Debicki and Rosamund

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Blackpink's Jisoo, Elizabeth Debicki and Rosamund

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Blackpink's Jisoo, Elizabeth Debicki and Rosamund

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Blackpink's Jisoo, Elizabeth Debicki and Rosamund

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Blackpink's Jisoo, Elizabeth Debicki and Rosamund

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Blackpink's Jisoo, Elizabeth Debicki and Rosamund

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Blackpink's Jisoo, Elizabeth Debicki and Rosamund

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Blackpink's Jisoo, Elizabeth Debicki and Rosamund

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Blackpink's Jisoo, Elizabeth Debicki and Rosamund

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Blackpink's Jisoo, Elizabeth Debicki and Rosamund

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Blackpink's Jisoo, Elizabeth Debicki and Rosamund

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Blackpink's Jisoo, Elizabeth Debicki and Rosamund

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Blackpink's Jisoo, Elizabeth Debicki and Rosamund

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Blackpink's Jisoo, Elizabeth Debicki and Rosamund

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad