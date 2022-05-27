Blackpink’s Jisoo Named Ambassador for Cartier

Cartier has tapped Jisoo as its latest ambassador.

On Wednesday, the French luxury jewelry revealed on its social media channels that the singer joined the Panthère community as a spokesperson, alongside the likes of stars such as Emma Chamberlain, Austin Butler, Ella Balinska and more.

“While envisioning the mood of Panthère, I instinctively thought of Jisoo,” Arnaud Carrez, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Cartier, said in a statement. “She is full of confidence and talent and is not afraid to show her capabilities to the world, and she acts as the voice of the new generation.”

Jisoo, born Ji-soo Kim, is best known for being part of the popular all-girl Korean group Blackpink, alongside Jennie, Lisa and Rosé. She has also been a brand ambassador for Dior since March 2021, working closely with its creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri and attending the label’s fashion shows frequently.

Her bandmates also boast an impressive list of brand partnerships, with Jennie as an ambassador for Chanel and Calvin Klein, Lisa as an ambassador for Celine, Bulgari and MAC Cosmetics, and Rosé as an ambassador for Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co.

While Blackpink has roots in South Korea, the group’s global fame has accelerated over the last few years, becoming an international pop sensation. Since its debut in 2016, the girl group has broken numerous records, including most viewed music video in 24 hours on YouTube. Blackpink’s hit 2020 song, “How You Like That,” set two Guinness World Records at the time.

READ MORE HERE:

Jisoo, Minha Kim, Sehun Attend Dior’s First Global Show in Seoul

Dior and Jisoo Ruled the Internet Again During Paris Fashion Week

EXCLUSIVE: Blackpink’s Jisoo, Anya Taylor-Joy and Sharon Alexie Front Dior Addict Campaign