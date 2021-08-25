Blackpink’s Lisa Announces Solo Debut Album Release Date

Blackpink’s Lisa is ready to make her debut.

On Wednesday, Lalilsa Manobal, or known simply as Lisa professionally, announced on Instagram that her highly anticipated first solo album will be released on Sept. 10. The album will be called “Lalisa.”

The post comes three days after the singer teased that her album will be coming soon on Instagram.

Manobal is most famous for being a member of popular South Korean girl group Blackpink, which also consists of Ji-soo Kim, Roseanne Park and Jennie Kim, known simply as Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie to their legion of Blackpink fans called “Blinks.”

In more recent years, Manobal has been more involved in the fashion industry. Known to have worked closely with Celine’s creative director Hedi Slimane since 2019, Manobal eventually became the brand’s global ambassador in September 2020. In July 2020, she also became the newest brand ambassador for Bulgari.

In February, Manobal joined the jury for the 2021 ANDAM awards and helped select the winner of the prestigious French fashion prize. The Thai musician headlined a star-studded list of guest jurors that also included Chinese singer Chris Lee and fashion designers Kerby Jean-Raymond and Phoebe Philo.

“I was very surprised when I first got the invitation as a juror. Since I’m very new in the fashion world, I thought this could be quite an adventurous and challenging experience for me at first,” Manobal told WWD in July. “But at the same time, I thought it would be an exciting experience and I would learn a lot from this opportunity.”

Manobal will be the third member of Blackpink to have a solo album. Jennie debuted her album, “Solo,” in November 2018 while Rosé released her album, “R,” in March.

Since the group’s debut in the music world five years ago, Blackpink has broken numerous records, including most viewed music video in 24 hours on YouTube. Their hit song, “How You Like That” set two Guinness World Records at the time.

“Lalisa” will be released on Friday, Sept. 10, at midnight EST.

