Blackpink’s Lisa Stars in Celine’s Latest Haute Parfumerie Ad

The Thai music sensation has been an ambassador for the brand since 2020.

The new Celine Haute Parfumerie image
Blackpink's Lisa in Celine's Haute Parfumerie campaign. Courtesy of Hedi Slimane

Celine has tapped Blackpink’s Lisa for its newest haute parfumerie ad.

The campaign, which was directed by the label’s creative director Hedi Slimane, premiered earlier this week.

The video is a black-and-white clip showing Lisa with her signature short bob and bangs wearing different gowns as the camera panned back and forth between close-up shots of the rapper and Celine’s Haute Parfumerie bottle. Playing in the background is the song “Pale Blue Eyes” by The Velvet Underground.

Lisa, born Lalisa Manobal, was first announced as the global brand ambassador for the Celine Haute Parfumerie collection in December. She has been an ambassador for the French fashion luxury house since 2020.

In December, Lisa made her runway debut walking in Celine’s summer 2022 show held in Nice, France, walking with the likes of other models and celebrities such as Kaia Gerber and Diana Silvers.

Known to have worked closely with Slimane since 2019, Manobal became the brand’s global ambassador in September 2020. Earlier this week, the artist furthered her relationship with the luxury fashion house by being named as the global brand ambassador for the Celine Haute Parfumerie collection.

Lisa, as she is known professionally, is best known for being a member of popular South Korean girl group Blackpink, which also consists of Ji-soo Kim, Roseanne Park and Jennie Kim, known simply as Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie to their legion of Blackpink fans called “Blinks.”

