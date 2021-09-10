×
Blackpink’s Lisa Releases Merchandise Capsule Celebrating Debut Album

The Thai musician's highly anticipated debut album released on Friday.

Blackpink Lisa Manoban
Lisa Manoban is one of four members of Korean supergroup Blackpink. Courtesy

Lalisa Manoban’s first solo album is finally here.

After weeks of teasing her fans, the singer’s much-anticipated debut album was released Friday, accompanied by a limited-edition merchandise collection inspired by her self-titled album “Lalisa.” 

Manoban, known professionally as Lisa, revealed on Instagram a few weeks ago that her album would be available on Sept. 10. 

The 10-piece collection features white joggers with a matching white hoodie, brightly colored and solid tie-dye T-shirts, a cream bucket hat and a tote bag. Prices range from $30 to $65 and are now available at the official Blackpink shop online. 

Manoban is most famous for being a member of popular South Korean girl group Blackpink, which also consists of Ji-soo Kim, Roseanne Park and Jennie Kim, known simply as Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie to their legion of Blackpink fans called “Blinks.”

Lalisa Merch Collection
A closer look at the white hoodie in Lisa’s capsule collection. Courtesy of Blackpink
Lalisa Merch Collection
A closer look at the tie-dye shirt in Lisa’s capsule collection. Courtesy of Blackpink

Manoban is the third Blackpink member to release a solo album, following Jennie Kim and Roseanne Park. 

Recently, Manoban has been more involved in the fashion industry since she first stepped onto the music scene in 2016. Known to have worked closely with Celine’s creative director Hedi Slimane since 2019, she eventually became the brand’s global ambassador in September 2020. In July 2020, she also became the newest brand ambassador for Bulgari.

In February, Manoban joined the jury for the 2021 Andam awards and helped select the winner of the prestigious French fashion prize. The Thai musician headlined an A-list of guest jurors that also included Chinese singer Chris Lee and fashion designers Kerby Jean-Raymond and Phoebe Philo.

“I was very surprised when I first got the invitation as a juror. Since I’m very new in the fashion world, I thought this could be quite an adventurous and challenging experience for me at first,” Manoban told WWD in July. “But at the same time, I thought it would be an exciting experience and I would learn a lot from this opportunity.”

The Lalisa merchandise capsule collection is now available for purchase online on Blackpink’s official website. 

Blackpink’s Lisa Announces Solo Debut Album Release Date

Blackpink’s Lisa: ‘I’m Very New in the Fashion World’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Blackpink’s Rosé, Zoë Kravitz and More Celebrities Attend Saint Laurent Virtual Front Row

