Blackpink’s Lisa Makes Runway Debut with Celine

The Thai music sensation has been a global ambassador for the brand since 2020.

Lisa of Blackpink Celine 2022 Show
Blackpink's Lisa in the Celine 12 Summer 2022 show in Nice, France. Celine/YouTube

Here comes Lisa.

The rapper, born Lalisa Manobal, made her runway debut walking in Celine’s summer 2022 show held in Nice, France. The event was available via livestream on the brand’s official website, with additional coverage on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

During the show, Lisa walked on an observatory overlooking the city and the ocean in a grey hoodie under a green varsity jacket emblazoned with the words “Celine Paris” on the back. She paired the look with a white crop top, dark-wash denim jeans and white sneakers, sunglasses and a neon yellow bag from the label. She wore her hair short in her signature bob with bangs.

Throughout the film, Lisa was also shown in short, up-close snippets of her face in black and white.

Her debut sent her fans into a social media frenzy on Twitter, with many expressing their excitement for the artist and pointing out that in one scene the models wore their hair short with bangs, cementing that Lisa really may be the creative director Hedi Slimane’s muse.

Featured alongside Lisa in the show were model Kaia Gerber and actresses Suzanne Lindon and Diana Silvers, among others. The show was set to the song “Vitamin C” by Can.

Known to have worked closely with Slimane since 2019, Manobal eventually became the brand’s global ambassador in September 2020. In July 2020, she also became the newest brand ambassador for Bulgari.

Lisa, as she is known professionally, is best known for being a member of popular South Korean girl group Blackpink, which also consists of Ji-soo Kim, Roseanne Park and Jennie Kim, known simply as Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie to their legion of Blackpink fans called “Blinks.”

During fashion week, all of her bandmates traveled to Paris to attend the Chanel, Saint Laurent and Dior shows, for which Jennie, Rosé and Ji-soo are global ambassadors, respectively. Celine, however, did not partake in this year’s PFW.

READ MORE HERE:

Blackpink’s Lisa Fronting the Celine Haute Parfumerie Collection

A Look at Blackpink’s Lisa’s First Makeup Collection With MAC Cosmetics

Blackpink’s Lisa: ‘I’m Very New in the Fashion World’ (EXCLUSIVE)

