Blackpink Becomes Most-followed Musical Act on YouTube With 75 Million Subscribers

Blackpink has reached another milestone.

This week, the South Korean all-girl group, which consists of Lisa, Rosé, Jennie and Jisoo, became the most-followed musical artist/group on YouTube, accruing a total of 75 million subscribers.

Since joining YouTube in 2016, the year the group debuted, Blackpink has accumulated more than 24 billion views with fewer than 300 videos on their channel. Their top hits such as “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du,” “Kill This Love” and “How You Like That” each have garnered more than 1 billion views each since their respective uploads, becoming the first music group and Korean female act to have five music videos with 1 billion views each.

Throughout their career, Blackpink has broken numerous online records. Their videos for “Kill This Love” and “How You Like That” set records for the most-viewed music video within the 24 hours of release at the time. The top spot is now held by BTS for their “Butter” music video, which was achieved in May 2021.

Blackpink’s online feats should come as no surprise, as the respective members lead successful careers of their own.

Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have each made debut singles as solo artists, with the latter achieving an online record of her own. When Lisa’s single “Lalisa” debuted last September, it became one of the most-viewed music videos within 24 hours at the time, garnering 73.6 million views.

Earlier this year, Jisoo revealed on the Korean web platform Weverse that her solo single is coming soon.

Each of the members have also inked ambassadorships with some of the most well-known and luxurious brands in the world.

Lisa, born Lalisa Manobal, is a global ambassador for Celine, Bulgari and MAC Cosmetics. Rosé, born Chae-young “Roseanne” Park, is a spokesperson for Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co, while Jisoo is an ambassador for Dior and Cartier. Jennie is an ambassador for Chanel and frequently fronts campaigns for Calvin Klein.

