Blackpink Bring Gothic Glamour to the MTV VMAs 2022 Red Carpet in Dark Looks With Delicate Details

The South Korean girl group made their debut performing at the awards show.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28:
Lizzo at the 2022 MTV Video
Rachel Lindsay at the 2022 MTV
Khalid at the 2022 MTV Video
LL Cool J at the 2022
View ALL 128 Photos

Blackpink had a gothic-glam moment on the MTV VMAs red carpet in Newark, N.J., on Sunday, which marked the South Korean girl group’s debut performance at the awards show.

Lisa wore a sleeveless Celine jumpsuit featuring a sweetheart neckline, a cutout design and a train. She paired the look with open-toe heels and silver jewelry, including a necklace and silver bracelet. Lisa kept her hair down with front-facing bangs.

(L-R): Rosé, Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa of Blackpink attend the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022 in Newark, NJ. Getty Images for MTV/Paramount G

Jisoo, a Dior ambassador, sported a black gown detailed with a sheer, lace top featuring spaghetti straps and a floral skirt. She accessorized with a diamond ring and drop earrings. She kept her hair simple in a half up look with face-framing pieces kept out.

Jennie wore an elegant look sporting a low-rise, ankle-length pleated skirt. She paired the look with a cutout, halter top. The Calvin Klein model kept her hair pulled in a low bun with pieces left out in the front to frame her face.

Meanwhile, Rosé wore a ruched turtleneck mini dress with long sleeves and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

(L-R): Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé of Blackpink attend the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022 in Newark, NJ. Getty Images for MTV/Paramount G

The girl group won the Best Metaverse Performance award during the pre-show. Blackpink was also nominated for Group of the Year, and Lisa won for Best K-Pop song for “Lalisa.” The group recently released their single “Pink Venom” and performed the song for the first time during the VMAs, which was their first performance at an American awards show.

The MTV Video Music Awards ceremony took place live from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., with hosts Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow. Minaj was presented with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. The Red Hot Chili Peppers received the Global Icon Award. The event’s entertainment lineup included Blackpink, Anitta, Panic! At the Disco, Snoop Dogg with Eminem and more.

