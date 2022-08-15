×
Monday's Digital Daily: August 15, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Will There Be Another Ralph, Donna or Calvin?

Copenhagen Fashion: The Week That Roared

Remembering Artist and Photographer Eric Boman

Blackpink to Perform ‘Pink Venom’ at MTV Video Music Awards for U.S. Award Show Debut

Artists such as Jack Harlow, Lizzo and Måneskin were also announced as performers for the annual ceremony.

Blackpink has landed a major U.S. performance — the group’s first awards show.

On Monday, MTV announced more performers slated to perform for their upcoming Video Music Awards at the end of the month, a lineup which includes the popular South Korean all-girl group.

It will mark Blackpink’s debut performing at a U.S. awards show, where they will sing their new song “Pink Venom.”

In 2020, the group, which consists of members Lisa, Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo, made history as the first K-pop girl group to take home a VMA for their hit song “How You Like That,” winning the Song of the Summer category.

Lisa, born Lalisa Manobal, is also nominated as a soloist for this year’s edition for her debut single called “Lalisa,” which was released last year.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 19: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been processed using digital filters.) Blackpink perform at Sahara Tent during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 19, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)
Blackpink perform at Sahara Tent during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival weekend two Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

“Pink Venom” will mark the group’s newest single and comeback after nearly two years. Their last music release was their debut album called “The Album,” which dropped in October 2020.

The song is set to arrive Aug. 19 and will be part of Blackpink’s upcoming second studio album, “Born Pink,” which is scheduled for release Sept. 19.

While Blackpink has roots in South Korea, the group’s global fame has accelerated over the last few years, becoming an international pop sensation. Since its debut in 2016, the all-girl group has broken numerous records with high traction on social media and YouTube, as well as an enthusiastic fan based called “Blinks.”

Blackpink will join a slew of A-list artists scheduled to perform at the show, including Jack Harlow, Lizzo, Måneskin, J Balvin, Anitta, Panic! At the Disco and Marshmello x Khalid.

The 38th edition of the iconic awards show will be held in-person once more at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Aug. 28. Last year, the ceremony was held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Video: The Business of Street Style

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

