×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: September 29, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2022

Accessories

Jennifer Lopez on Her Fall Footwear for DSW, Video Game and Custom Avatar

Business

TikTok Shopping Is Now Official

Blackpink Takes Paris Fashion Week By Storm: See the Photos

The most popular girl group in the world has arrived at the coveted Paris Fashion Week.

Blackpink, Jennie Instagram
Blackpink members Rosé, Jennie, Lisa and Jisoo jennierubyjane/Instagram

Though only half of them have touched down so far, the girls of Blackpink have taken Paris Fashion Week by storm.

The four members, Jisoo, Rosé, Jennie and Lisa are global ambassadors for the French fashion houses Dior, Saint Laurent, Chanel and Celine, respectively, with the former two already making a splash with the crowds in Paris.

First up was Jisoo, born Ji-soo Kim, whom many were apparently angling to catch a glimpse of at the Dior spring 2022 show on Tuesday.

For her Paris Fashion Week debut, she wore a mini black-and-white patterned A-line dress from the French label’s 2022 cruise collection, which featured embroidery of the ancient Greek goddess Athena. She finished the look with the micro Lady Dior bag in metallic gold and black platform heels.

Front row at Dior RTW Spring 2022
Jisoo at the Dior Spring 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week. Stephane Feugere/WWD

Though Jisoo, as she is known professionally to Blackpink’s fans called “Blinks,” was named the global ambassador for Dior in March, the singer has worked closely with the brand and creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri over the last few years.

Related Galleries

Next was Rosé, coming fresh off her debut at the Met Gala in New York City, who attended Saint Laurent’s spring 2022 show, whose runway was overlooking a brightly lit Eiffel Tower.

Keeping it simple with a little black slipdress by the French label, Rosé, born Chae-young Park, paired it with black knee-high leather boots and layered two gold, jeweled necklaces also by Saint Laurent. She also wore two diamond rings by Tiffany & Co., for which she is also a global ambassador for. She styled her hair in a low ponytail and kept a few strands out to frame her face.

“I’m just really excited to see his new outfits and very honored to be invited again,” she told WWD of the brand’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello. “I love how he supports the strong look for women. I’m just in love with every bit of it.”

In July 2020, after working closely with Saint Laurent for a number of years, she was tapped as the brand’s global ambassador — its first in 59 years. In January, she also became the muse for Yves Saint Laurent Beauté.

Blackpink's Rosé saint laurent spring 2022
Rosé at the Saint Laurent Spring 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week. Aitor Rosás Suné/WWD

At the Met Gala this year, Rosé made history, becoming one of two K-pop stars, alongside rapper CL, to ever attend the event. For the event, she wore a simple little black dress finished with a giant white bow across the chest from Saint Laurent’s winter 2021 collection. Walking by her side on the red carpet was Vaccarello.

While Blackpink has roots in South Korea, the group’s global fame has accelerated over the last few years, becoming an international pop sensation. Since its debut in 2016, the girl group has broken numerous records, including most viewed music video in 24 hours on YouTube. Blackpink’s hit 2020 song, “How You Like That,” set two Guinness World Records at the time.

With PFW just kicking off, a number of shows have yet to take place. Blinks are eagerly awaiting the arrivals of Jennie and Lisa, who will reportedly attend the Chanel and Celine shows, respectively, later this week and are sure to incite some large crowds.

READ MORE HERE:

Blackpink’s Rosé Debuts at Met Gala in Saint Laurent

Blackpink’s Jennie Is the Face of Chanel’s Coco Neige Campaign

Blackpink’s Jisoo, Elizabeth Debicki and Rosamund Pike on Dior’s Starry Front Row

Blackpink’s Rosé, Jisoo Take Paris Fashion

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Blackpink’s Rosé, Jisoo Take Paris Fashion

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Blackpink’s Rosé, Jisoo Take Paris Fashion

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Blackpink’s Rosé, Jisoo Take Paris Fashion

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Blackpink’s Rosé, Jisoo Take Paris Fashion

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Blackpink’s Rosé, Jisoo Take Paris Fashion

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Blackpink’s Rosé, Jisoo Take Paris Fashion

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Blackpink’s Rosé, Jisoo Take Paris Fashion

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Blackpink’s Rosé, Jisoo Take Paris Fashion

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Blackpink’s Rosé, Jisoo Take Paris Fashion

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Blackpink’s Rosé, Jisoo Take Paris Fashion

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Blackpink’s Rosé, Jisoo Take Paris Fashion

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Blackpink’s Rosé, Jisoo Take Paris Fashion

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Blackpink’s Rosé, Jisoo Take Paris Fashion

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Blackpink’s Rosé, Jisoo Take Paris Fashion

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Blackpink’s Rosé, Jisoo Take Paris Fashion

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Blackpink’s Rosé, Jisoo Take Paris Fashion

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Blackpink’s Rosé, Jisoo Take Paris Fashion

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Blackpink’s Rosé, Jisoo Take Paris Fashion

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Blackpink’s Rosé, Jisoo Take Paris Fashion

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Blackpink’s Rosé, Jisoo Take Paris Fashion

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Blackpink’s Rosé, Jisoo Take Paris Fashion

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Blackpink’s Rosé, Jisoo Take Paris Fashion

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Blackpink’s Rosé, Jisoo Take Paris Fashion

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Blackpink’s Rosé, Jisoo Take Paris Fashion

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Blackpink’s Rosé, Jisoo Take Paris Fashion

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Blackpink’s Rosé, Jisoo Take Paris Fashion

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Blackpink’s Rosé, Jisoo Take Paris Fashion

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Blackpink’s Rosé, Jisoo Take Paris Fashion

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Blackpink’s Rosé, Jisoo Take Paris Fashion

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Blackpink’s Rosé, Jisoo Take Paris Fashion

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Blackpink’s Rosé, Jisoo Take Paris Fashion

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Blackpink’s Rosé, Jisoo Take Paris Fashion

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Blackpink’s Rosé, Jisoo Take Paris Fashion

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Blackpink’s Rosé, Jisoo Take Paris Fashion

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Blackpink’s Rosé, Jisoo Take Paris Fashion

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Blackpink’s Rosé, Jisoo Take Paris Fashion

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad