The Price of Cannes: Blackpink’s Rosé Generated the Highest Media Value

LONDON — The city of Cannes had its busiest month in May with the Cannes Film Festival and a Versace fashion show in collaboration with Dua Lipa.

According to a report from WeArisma, an influence analytics company, the events occurring in the French Riviera generated millions of dollars in media value.

Rosé, one of the members of the K-pop group Blackpink, generated a media value of $6.6 million with a post of her wearing a black Saint Laurent dress on the famous red carpet at Cannes.

Rosé was named a global ambassador for Saint Laurent in 2020. The French label’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello described her as “the Saint Laurent girl of the future.”

Meanwhile, a TikTok of Naomi Campbell celebrating her birthday with German brand Boss generated an engagement rate of 313 percent.

Another top moment was Anushka Sharma’s pink Prada look that gathered $2.2 million worth of engagement on Instagram.

Sam Levinson, Lily-Rose Depp and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye attend the “The Idol” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals. Getty Images

The brands that drove big media value at Cannes were Saint Laurent; Dior because of its ongoing relationship with its ambassadors Natalie Portman and Jennifer Lawrence wearing the brand, and Chanel, which resonated with a younger audience because of Lily-Rose Depp at “The Idol” premiere.

Dior, Saint Laurent and Chanel were also the big three brands that were consistently mentioned online, followed by Versace, Celine, Valentino, Louis Vuitton and Alexander McQueen.

Content creator Alexandra Burnier posted a TikTok of herself getting ready wearing Rick Owens, which generated $97,200 in media value and 950,000 views in engagement.

Other brands that ruled the engagement chart were Jacquemus, Vivienne Westwood and Ann Demeulemeester.