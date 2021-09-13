Blackpink’s Rosé Debuts at Met Gala in Saint Laurent

Blackpink’s Rosé arrived at the Met Gala for the first time.

The music sensation, with the fashion house’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello by her side, stepped onto the carpet of the 2021 Met Gala in Saint Laurent. This marks the singer’s debut at the coveted fundraising benefit held at the Museum of Metropolitan Art in New York City. Rosé also makes history as one of the first female K-pop stars to attend the Met Gala, along with Korean rapper CL, born Lee Chae-rin.

Her dress was a simple little black dress finished with a giant white bow across the chest from the brand’s winter 2021 collection. To finish off her look, she donned patent black platform heels and an embellished black choker and statement earrings, while her platinum blonde hair was in a teased high ponytail.

Rosé, born Chae-Young Park, is most famous for being one of the four members of popular South Korean girl group, Blackpink, which also includes Ji-soo Kim, Lalisa Manobal and Jennie Kim, known simply as Ji-soo, Lisa and Jennie to their legion of Blackpink fans known as “Blinks.”

Since she first stepped onto the scene with Blackpink in 2016, Rosé has taken off in the world of fashion. In 2020, after working closely with Saint Laurent for a number of years, she was tapped as the brand’s global ambassador — the first in 59 years. In January, she also became the muse for Yves Saint Laurent Beauté.

In April, she was revealed as Tiffany & Co’s newest global ambassador, debuting at the 2021 Tiffany HardWear digital campaign.

“I’ve always loved wearing Tiffany jewelry. To be part of an iconic brand that has been part of my life for a long time makes it that much more special to me. I am very honored and excited to be a part of the HardWear campaign and I can’t wait for everyone to see it,” the singer said at the time.

Rosé’s first solo album, called “R,” was released in March and was met with immediate success, reaching 41.6 million views in 24 hours with her lead single “On the Ground.”

While Blackpink has roots in South Korea, the group’s global fame has accelerated over the last few years, becoming an international pop sensation. Rosé was born in New Zealand and raised in Australia — only relocating to Seoul at the age of 15 to train in YG Entertainment’s recruitment program.

Since its debut in 2016, the girl group has broken numerous records, including most viewed music video in 24 hours on YouTube. Blackpink’s hit song, “How You Like That,” set two Guinness World Records at the time.

