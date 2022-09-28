Blackpink’s Rosé Sits Front Row in Little Black Dress at Saint Laurent Spring 2023 Paris Fashion Week Runway Show

Blackpink’s Rosé brought her star power to the Saint Laurent spring 2023 runway show.

The K-pop star sat front row at the design house’s show on Tuesday during Paris Fashion Week wearing a look from Saint Laurent. Rosé’s look was a black, long-sleeved minidress.

Rosé was joined by a star-studded front row at the show that included celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Zoë Kravitz, Kate Moss, Georgia May Jagger, Natalia Dyer and others.

Rosé posted several photos on Instagram of her outfit at the Saint Laurent show. One of the photos shows the singer posing in front of an oversize model of the classic YSL logo, which was situated in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Blackpink’s Rosé attends the Saint Laurent spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Corbis via Getty Images

The K-pop star wasn’t the only Blackpink member to attend Paris Fashion Week. Also on Tuesday, Jisoo made an appearance sitting front row at Dior’s spring 2023 runway show.

Rosé has had a long relationship with Saint Laurent and creative director Anthony Vaccarello. She was named a Saint Laurent global brand ambassador in 2020 and was a muse for Yves Saint Laurent Beauté.

The K-pop star made her Met Gala debut last year when she walked the red carpet alongside Vaccarello wearing a black mini dress embellished with a white bow custom made by Saint Laurent.

Other than Saint Laurent, Rosé is also a brand ambassador for Tiffany & Co.