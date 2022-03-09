Everything to Know About Blackpink’s Jennie’s Second Gentle Monster Collection

Blackpink’s Jennie’s second collaboration with Gentle Monster is almost here.

In the last few weeks, both the official social media accounts for the singer-rapper and the South Korean eyewear brand have been teasing the collection, which is named “Jentle Garden.”

The collection comes after the singer’s first successful drop in 2020, with it selling out in minutes.

Earlier this week, Gentle Monster released the campaign images of Jennie, born Jennie Kim, posing with pieces from the capsule. The photos were taken by Hugo Comte, showing Jennie in colorful and floral-themed backdrops.

Jennie’s “Jentle Garden” collection will be available for purchase worldwide starting Thursday on Gentle Monster’s official website.

Ahead of the anticipated launch, the brand created a mobile game called the “Jentle Garden Game,” which is available on the app store. It is a fantasy world in which users can grow their own flower garden with Jennie. For one month, the top 10 players of the game will be selected weekly to be gifted a prize of a flower bag and five of the pieces from the upcoming collection.

In December, Jennie confirmed that her second collaboration with the eyewear brand will be launching sometime this year. The singer uploaded two posts on her Instagram account hinting at the drop and what fans should expect.

“Coming in 2022 💐,” she captioned one of the posts, which was a carousel of photos of herself posing with a pair of white sunglasses and a bouquet of flowers with the words “Gentle Monster x Jennie” and “Jentle Garden” on the bag.

Jennie’s first collection with the eyewear brand, called “Jentle Home,” launched in April 2020 and sold out immediately. The line was mainly inspired by “Jennie’s childhood memories,” which meant “teddy bears and dollhouses.” It included 15 pairs of glasses and sunglasses and three eyewear chains.

