×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: August 25, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Richemont, Farfetch Shares Climb on YNAP Deal

Fashion

Cara Delevingne and Karl Lagerfeld Had So Much in Common

Fashion

WWD Launches WWD Store

Blackpink’s Jennie Will Front Calvin Klein Fall 2022 Ad Campaign

The Blackpink star first starred in one of the brand’s ad campaigns earlier this year. 

Jennie Kim
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JUNE 21:
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 07:
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 07:
Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Will Front Calvin
View ALL 37 Photos

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim is continuing her collaboration with Calvin Klein.

Earlier this week, the brand revealed that the K-pop music sensation will be included in their newest advertisement. The images show her wearing a black Bonded Flex bra and bikini paired with black jeans and copper red hair. 

“You asked. We delivered. Jennie,” the caption on Calvin Klein’s official Twitter post read. 

The images were photographed by Alasdair McLellan. 

The full campaign will debut starting Aug. 31 on billboards in New York City and Los Angeles later this fall, posted on Houston Street and on La Cienega Boulevard, respectively. 

Related Galleries

Jennie, as she is known professionally to her legion of Blackpink fans, previously appeared in a spring 2022 campaign in February, starring along the likes of Dominic Fike, Solange Knowles and more. 

In the video, she is shown in close-up shots with musical artist Deb Never in a quiet, white room with sky blue-colored chairs where the two pose and laugh together, and Jennie twirls in the room.

Last fall, Jennie appeared as one of the faces for Calvin Klein’s fall 2021 collection, called “The Language of Calvin Klein,” joining the likes of other faces such as Kaia Gerber and Damson Idris. She was also tapped as the new face of Chanel’s Coco Neige campaign, the label’s winter sports collection.

Jennie is most famous for being one of the four members of popular South Korean girl group Blackpink, which also includes Ji-soo Kim, Lalisa Manobal and Chaeyoung “Roseanne” Park, known simply as Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé, respectively.

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Will Front Calvin

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Will Front Calvin

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Will Front Calvin

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Will Front Calvin

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Will Front Calvin

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Will Front Calvin

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Will Front Calvin

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Will Front Calvin

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Will Front Calvin

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Will Front Calvin

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Will Front Calvin

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Will Front Calvin

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Will Front Calvin

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Will Front Calvin

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Will Front Calvin

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Will Front Calvin

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Will Front Calvin

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Will Front Calvin

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Will Front Calvin

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Will Front Calvin

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Will Front Calvin

Hot Summer Bags

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Will Front Calvin

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Will Front Calvin

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Will Front Calvin

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Will Front Calvin

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Will Front Calvin

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Will Front Calvin

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Will Front Calvin

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Will Front Calvin

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Will Front Calvin

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Will Front Calvin

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Will Front Calvin

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Will Front Calvin

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Will Front Calvin

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Will Front Calvin

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Will Front Calvin

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Will Front Calvin

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Will Front Calvin

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Will Front Calvin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Will Front Calvin

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Will Front Calvin

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Will Front Calvin

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Will Front Calvin

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Will Front Calvin

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Will Front Calvin

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Will Front Calvin

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Will Front Calvin

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad