Blackpink’s Lisa Dazzles in Corseted Vivienne Westwood Bridal Gown at Bulgari Aurora Awards

The K-pop star accessorized with sparkling Bulgari jewelry.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - OCTOBER 18: Lisa aka Lalisa Manoban of girl group BLACKPINK attends the 'BULGARI' Aurora Awards on October 18, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JUNE 21: Jennie of girl group BLACKPINK attends the "Mademoiselle Prive" exhibition at the D-Museum on June 21, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 07: Jennie of girl group BLACKPINK attends the photocall for the 'PRADA' on February 7, 2018 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 07: Jisoo of girl group BLACKPINK attends the photocall for the 'PRADA' on February 7, 2018 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)
Blackpink’s Lisa Dazzles in Bridal Gown at Bulgari Aurora Awards
Blackpink’s Lisa made an appearance in chic style at the Bulgari Aurora Awards on Tuesday in Seoul. The annual award show honors the inventive power of women. 

The K-pop star wore a Vivienne Westwood gown from the brand’s spring 2022 made-to-order collection. The “Camille” dress featured an ivory, satin corset on top and a draped, ruched bottom.

Blackpink’s Lisa at the Bulgari Aurora Awards 2022 in Seoul. Getty Images

To accessorize her ensemble, she wore a Bulgari diamond and emerald-embellished serpenti necklace and a matching wrap-around serpenti bracelet. 

The singer has been a longtime supporter of the Bulgari brand, and has been a brand ambassador for the fashion house since 2020. In June, she attended Bulgari’s gala in Paris for the debut of the brand’s largest high-end jewelry collection to date, Eden the Garden of Wonders.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - OCTOBER 18: Lisa aka Lalisa Manoban of girl group BLACKPINK attends the 'BULGARI' Aurora Awards on October 18, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)
Blackpink’s Lisa at the Bulgari Aurora Awards 2022 in Seoul. WireImage

“Yellow is my favorite color,” she said to WWD while at the event, referring to the vibrant yellow bandeau top and skirt set she was wearing. 

Lisa is also an ambassador for Celine and appeared in its haute parfumerie ad last February. She was also named one of WWD x FN x Beauty Inc’s 50 Women in Power for 2022.

The musician is widely known as a member of the all-girl K-Pop group Blackpink, which includes Ji-soo Kim, Roseanne Park and Jennie Kim.

