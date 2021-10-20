Blackpink’s Lisa to Release First Collection With MAC Cosmetics

Blackpink’s Lisa will be launching her first collection with MAC Cosmetics.

On Wednesday, the cosmetics company announced on its social media accounts that the Thai music sensation will soon release a makeup collection with them.

“Designed by Lisa. Created by MAC. Exclusively for you. Featuring all her favorite products — plus all-new shades inspired by what she loves most — Lisa’s first MAC collection is coming soon… #MACLovesLisa,” the brand’s post on Twitter read, accompanied by an up-close beauty shot of the singer.

MAC has not yet revealed what will be included in the collection or the exact date it will be released.

Lalisa Manobal, or known simply as Lisa professionally, has been a global ambassador for MAC Cosmetics since October 2020. She became the first female K-pop star to become the face of the company.

“I have always been a big fan of MAC! I like how the brand turns makeup into a form of self-expression, which always gives me great confidence on stage. Together with MAC, I am excited to invite and empower more audiences as we both have individuality and diversity at our core,” Lisa said in a statement regarding her new ambassadorship.

“Lisa’s unparalleled talent and bold, fashion-forward style make her the perfect match for MAC,” said Drew Elliott, senior vice president and global creative director for MAC, in a statement. “Always confident and never one to shy away from risks, she embodies our commitment to celebrating individuality and self-expression above all else. We can’t wait for her fans to see what she has in store for them through our collaboration.”

This year marks a big one for Lisa, who is best known for part of South Korean all-girl group Blackpink, which also consists of Ji-soo Kim, Chae-young “Roseanne” Park and Jennie Kim, known simply as Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie, respectively, to their legion of Blackpink fans called “Blinks.”

Last month, Lisa released her first solo album called “Lalisa.” The project became a commercial success, with her music video for the song “Lalisa” reaching 73.6 million views within 24 hours of release, making it the most-viewed video by a solo artist in 24 hours.

She will be the third member of Blackpink to have a solo album. Jennie debuted her album, “Solo,” in November 2018 while Rosé released her album, “R,” in March.

In more recent years, Lisa has been increasingly involved in the fashion industry. Known to have worked closely with Celine’s creative director Hedi Slimane since 2019, Lisa became the brand’s global ambassador in September 2020. In July 2020, she also became the newest brand ambassador for Bulgari.

