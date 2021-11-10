×
A Look at Blackpink’s Lisa’s First Makeup Collection With MAC Cosmetics

The line marks the Thai music sensation’s first makeup collection.

MAC Cosmetics collection with Blackpink's Lisa
Blackpink's Lisa poses for her first makeup collection with MAC Cosmetics. Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

Blackpink’s Lisa’s makeup line with MAC Cosmetics is coming soon.

The rapper’s debut makeup collection will feature products such as a 12-color eyeshadow palette called “L;” extra dimension Skinfinish; eyeliner; powder blush, and six Powder Kiss liquid lipcolours. The products will range from $24 to $52.

Customers can sign up at on the Mac website for updates regarding the launch, which will be available exclusively on MAC’s official website starting Dec. 3.

MAC’s Powder Kiss liquid lipcolour has been Lisa’s go-to product for on-stage performances and music videos. For this collection, she created and named three new shades called Rhythm ‘N’ Roses, Swoon for Blooms and Pink Roses.

MAC Cosmetics collection with Blackpink's Lisa
A closer look at Lisa’s makeup collection with MAC Cosmetics. Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

“If I had to pick one, it would be MAC Powder Kiss Lip product,” the Thai music sensation told MAC of her favorite product. “The first MAC product I ever used was a lip product, and as Powder Kiss Lip has such a variety of colours, I can change up my look with that one product, depending on that day’s look or mood of the day.”

Lalisa Manobal, or known simply as Lisa professionally, has been a global ambassador for MAC Cosmetics since October 2020. She became the first female K-pop star to become the face of the company.

“From becoming the global ambassador to creating my own collection, collaborating with MAC has been a dream come true,” Lisa said in an interview with MAC. “As a collection named after me, it was an honor for me to have the opportunity to pitch my own ideas and bring them to life through the products. This collection involves things that I absolutely love — my favorite color, flower, my beloved cats and more.

MAC Cosmetics collection with Blackpink's Lisa
Blackpink’s Lisa poses for her first makeup collection with MAC Cosmetics. Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

“I want everyone to feel closer to me through this makeup collection,” she continued. “This collection included many personal moments and emotions from my daily life, so I hope all of you could experience it as well.”

News of Lisa’s collection with MAC was announced last month, when the company’s Twitter and Instagram accounts revealed a collaboration was coming soon.

“Designed by Lisa. Created by MAC. Exclusively for you. Featuring all her favorite products — plus all-new shades inspired by what she loves most — Lisa’s first MAC collection is coming soon… #MACLovesLisa,” the brand’s post on Twitter read, accompanied by an up-close beauty shot of the singer.

READ MORE HERE:

Blackpink’s Lisa to Release First Collection With MAC Cosmetics

Blackpink’s Jennie Fronts Chanel’s Coco Neige Campaign

Blackpink’s Rosé, Talia Ryder Attend Saint Laurent Show at Paris Fashion Week

