Blackpink’s Rosé Appears in New Tiffany & Co. Campaign

Blackpink’s Rosé is assuming duties as Tiffany’s key spokeswoman for its Hardwear collection once again.

The New Zealand-born, South Korean-based megastar was photographed by Mario Sorrenti in New York City, marking her second major campaign for the jeweler.

Rosé, born Chae-young Park, is shown diamond-heavy pieces from Tiffany’s Hardwear collection, like its graduated link 18-karat rose gold pavé necklace. In other photos she is shown wearing an 18-karat yellow gold wrap bracelet and a double-link pendant in 18-karat gold, also both from the Hardwear collection. The pop star wears minimalist fashions to emphasize the collection’s architectural shapes.

Tiffany is planning to release Hardwear collections that will hit global stores in July and November of this year.

The jeweler’s latest campaign will be released on March 14 across Tiffany’s digital channels and in select print outlets.

It arrives just in time for Rosé to see it, as the starlet has just been released from quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in late February. Although her representatives said she was asymptomatic, she was forced to cancel overseas appearances.

Rosé for Tiffany & Co. Courtesy/Mario Sorrenti for Tiffany & Co.