Four years after two Jaba Garmindo factories abruptly closed in Indonesia, displacing 4,000 workers, a group of labor activists is calling upon the Blackstone Group, which at one time controlled a sportswear label that was among the companies that produced goods there, to compensate the former employees $10.8 million in unpaid and severance wages.

Jack Wolfskin was the German outdoor brand that Blackstone previously controlled that was among the labels making products there. The International Labor Rights Forum, AFL-CIO, United Students Against Sweatshops, and Global Labor Justice put the word out Tuesday morning, claiming that the total amount reflects what is owed to the displaced workers.

A Blackstone spokesman said Tuesday, “While we are sympathetic to the situation of these workers, this factory was owned by a third party — not Jack Wolfskin. Furthermore, Blackstone no longer has any investment in Jack Wolfskin.”

In addition to Uniqlo and Jack Wolfskin, a Workplace Relations Commission report from December 2018 noted that s.Oliver and Gerry Weber produced knitwear and apparel there before Jaba Garmindo went bankrupt. Press also indicated that Jaba Garmindo supplied apparel to H&M, the report stated. Asked about that Tuesday, a WRC spokeswoman said, “We were not able to confirm that there was any H&M production in the plant. Our belief is that those press reports were in error.”

Executives at Jack Wolfskin did not respond immediately to requests for comment Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for Fast Retailing said she was unable to reach anyone at Uniqlo. She referred to a post from last year regarding the matter, which stated, “Fast Retailing met face-to-face with trade union representatives of PT Jaba Garmindo in Jakarta, Indonesia, in July 2017 and November 2018, in the presence of an independent mediator. The most recent meeting was attended by the Fast Retailing executive responsible for sustainability, as well as company members directly involved in the matter.

“On account of a mutual agreement to keep the content of the meeting confidential, further details are not available to be shared at this time. However, Fast Retailing confirms its plan to continue to discuss with trade union representatives the offer to help facilitate re-employment for former PT Jaba Garmindo employees who remain without employment today.”

Two other spokeswomen for Uniqlo did not respond to requests for comment.

The situation is symptomatic of the global garment industry, where failure to pay severance is “a critical problem,” especially in Indonesia, according to labor activists. Each Jaba Garmindo employee is owed $2,700. An International Labor Rights Forum spokeswoman said, “It’s really up to Blackstone to come up with the funds. If they wish to work with other brands that were also sourcing from the factories at that time such as Uniqlo and each pay a portion, that’s great. If they want to get the factory owner to pay up their fair share, that’s fine, too. It’s not really for us to determine what is the portion that Blackstone pays, but we’re calling on Blackstone to ensure that the full amount is paid.”

Acknowledging that the onus is on “all of the brands to pay up,” the ILRF spokeswoman said there has been an international campaign targeting Uniqlo for several years. Last fall, Uniqlo’s only offer was re-employment at a location far from where workers live, and workers refused since that would require moving, she said. Former Jaba Garmindo workers were part of a speaking tour in Tokyo last year and two will be part of one at Uniqlo’s flagship opening Friday in Copenhagen, where Fast Retailing Co.’s founder and chairman Tadashi Yanai is expected.

“We really want Blackstone, Jack Wolfskin and Uniqlo to work together to ensure that the full amount is paid to the workers There really should be no further delays at this point. It’s been four years already since the factories closed. It’s very hard for these workers and their families to make ends meet without the wages and severance that they’re owed,” the IRLF spokeswoman said.

A WRC spokeswoman said, “We believe that the proportional approach in the end does not work for people…The larger brands need to step up and take leadership.”

A Human Rights Campaign spokesman noted that in recent years, companies like Nike and H&M have covered what would be considered severance for factory workers when their overseas contractors shut down. But that only became more routine after the WRC would do studies showing universities that they were violating their Codes of Conduct. Then United Students Against Sweatshops “would go after the companies and beleaguer them in the way that you’re only too familiar with and eventually force them to do it,” he said, “Now with respect to H&M and Nike, they all do that now almost routinely. It’s not that they don’t need a watchdog. Blackstone isn’t doing it and there have been attempts to get them to do it for three or four years. Finally, U.S. labor rights group like WRC and the International Labor Rights Fund are getting on their case.”