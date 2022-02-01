Blake Gray, Amelie Zilber, King Princess, Quinn Wilson Front Ralph Lauren’s Romance Campaign

In time for Valentine’s Day, Ralph Lauren has tapped couples King Princess and Quinn Wilson and Blake Gray and Amelie Zilber for its Romance Eau de Parfum campaign.

The couples have been chosen to reach a broader, more diverse audience through relevant partners and channels to reflect a more modern and inclusive perspective of romance today.

Singer King Princess, born Mikaela Straus, and Wilson, a creative director known for her work with Lizzo, began dating in 2019, shortly after a direct-message exchange on Instagram.

Gray and Zilber, on the other hand, are famously known as one of the many couples on TikTok, with a combined following of nearly 20 million on the popular video-sharing application. The duo started dating in September 2020 and have appeared at events and fashion shows together since.

King Princess and Quinn Wilson for Ralph Lauren ’s Romance campaign Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

“Romance is a timeless fragrance, and an important part of Mr. Lauren’s vision of living the best life we can and enjoying the fullness of life around us,” said Alexandre Choueiri, global president of Ralph Lauren Fragrances. “It’s really exciting and inspiring for me to welcome King Princess, Quinn, Amelie and Blake to the Ralph Lauren Fragrances family.”

In previous years, model Taylor Hill has famously been the face of the Romance campaign.

Since its 1998 launch, Romance has been a top seller for Ralph Lauren Fragrances. The perfume, which retails for $108 for 100-ml., is one of the brand’s most popular women’s fragrances in the U.S.

READ MORE HERE:

Ralph Lauren Partners With Franklin Ventures on Consumer Tech

Ralph Lauren’s Innovative Opening Ceremony Uniforms for Team USA

Beauty Inc Newsletter: Alexandre Choueiri Lays Out His Vision for Ralph Lauren Fragrances