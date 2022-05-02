Blake Lively Celebrates New York Landmarks With Met Gala Look

Blake Lively returned to the Met Gala red carpet Monday night in a standout fashion moment.

The actress and Met Gala co-chair walked the red carpet wearing a custom Versace tulle column dress embroidered with crystals, metallic leather and sequins, and featuring a tri-tone foil duchesse, oversize bow at her waist.

The look is meant to be a celebration of New York artistry and architecture, according to Versace. The dress pays homage to many New York landmarks, like the Empire State Building, Grand Central Terminal and the Statue of Liberty.

Lively wowed spectators when the foil bow on her dress was untied to reveal a second look: a bronze-to-green ombré train. The look is meant to mirror the transformation of the Statue of Liberty from its original bronze color to aged patina seen today.

Blake Lively at the 2022 Met Gala Christopher Polk for Variety

The dress’ duchesse train also features a hand-painted, foiled and embroidered map inspired by the 12 zodiac constellations, which are found on the ceiling of Grand Central Terminal.

Lively didn’t shy away from accessorizing the lavish dress. The actress looked to jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz, who created custom jewelry for her. Lively wore a copper tiara designed with 100 carats of nude and bronze-colored diamonds and Paraiba tourmaline gemstones, which are meant to symbolize the Statue of Liberty. She complemented the tiara with earrings made with 90 carats of nude diamonds in spike shapes and mint-green Colombian emeralds.

The actress walked the red carpet alongside her husband and fellow co-chair Ryan Reynolds, who wore a black velvet Ralph Lauren suit.

This is Lively’s first time back at the Met Gala since 2018, where she wore another iconic dress custom made by Versace on the red carpet. Lively’s 2018 look was a crimson-colored, jewel-embellished gown with a lengthy train.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the 2022 Met Gala Christopher Polk for Variety

