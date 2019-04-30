Blake Lively knows her way around a red carpet, but mastering the Met Gala red carpet is no simple feat.

The self-styled actress was thrown into the spotlight in the late Aughts, thanks to her role as Serena van der Woodsen in the cultural phenomenon “Gossip Girl,” making her Met Gala debut in 2009 in a blue, asymmetric-sleeve Versace gown.

Lively’s style has been consistently elegant, garnering the attention of the world’s top designers, including the late Karl Lagerfeld, who accompanied Lively to the Met Gala in 2011, dressing her in a toga-style, gray Chanel dress.

While Lively has had a number of standout Met Gala looks, she proved her all-star status in 2018 when she took to those iconic Met stairs in a custom Versace gown made with ornate jewel detailing and an embellished bodice that took over 600 hours to create.

As part of this year’s hosting committee, only time will tell how Lively interprets this year’s theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

