Blake Lively’s Maternity Style Statement Shimmers With Allover Sequins in Ralph Lauren Collection Dress at American Cinematheque Awards

The actress is currently pregnant with her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Blake Lively speaks onstage during the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards at The Beverly Hilton on November 17, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for American Cinematheque)
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" on Monday, May 5, 2014, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the screening of Captives" directed by Atom Egoyan at the Palais of Festivals during the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival. Cannes, France -16/05/2014/ZIHNIOGLUKAMIL_0055.03/Credit:ZIHNIOGLU KAMIL/SIPA/1405170151 (Sipa via AP Images)
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the 2014 Angel Ball, hosted by Gabrielle's Angel Foundation, at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Oct. 20, 2014, in New York. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)
Actor Ryan Reynolds, right, and wife actress Blake Lively attend a special fan screening of "Deadpool" at the AMC Empire Times Square on Monday, Feb. 8, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
View ALL 17 Photos

Blake Lively attended the 36th annual American Cinematheque Awards on Thursday in Beverly Hills, California, wearing a shimmering printed dress.

In honor of the ceremony, the actress wore a pleated dress with allover sequins detailed with sunburst pleating and a floral pattern from Ralph Lauren Collection. The silhouette included a plunging V-neck and embellished crisscross shoulder straps.

Blake Lively speaks onstage during the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards on Nov. 17 in Beverly Hills, California. Getty Images for American Cinema
Blake Lively speaks onstage during the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards on Nov. 17 in Beverly Hills, California. Getty Images for American Cinema

Lively accessorized the look with a pair of blue and clear gemstone chandelier earrings, a matching ring and a stack of bangles.

For makeup, Lively went for a minimal look with a matte lip, a hint of blush and eye-popping mascara. She had her hair parted down the middle and done in a mostly straightened style with a slight wave at the ends.

Lively is known for dressing herself and not working with stylists. One of her most famous looks this year was her Met Gala dress designed by Versace with crystal embellishments and hints of baby blue, mint green, and coral orange over a layer of brown fabric.

The dress featured a metallic leather train and an oversize bow, which unraveled and revealed a green train underneath. The dress was an homage to the Statue of Liberty, which was originally copper brown but is green today.

It has been an exciting year for Lively as she recently announced she is pregnant with her fourth child with her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds was also the recipient of this year’s Cinematheque Award for his work as a film actor.

Blake Lively and Honoree Ryan Reynolds attend the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards on Nov. 17 in Beverly Hills, California. Getty Images for American Cinema
Blake Lively and Honoree Ryan Reynolds attend the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards on Nov. 17 in Beverly Hills, California. Getty Images for American Cinema

Lively is in preproduction for a new movie, “The Making Of,” also starring Lin Manuel Miranda, Richard Gere and Diane Keaton.

Since 1986, the American Cinematheque Award has been presented annually to an extraordinary artist making a significant contribution to the art of film. Prior honorees have included Scarlett Johansson, Spike Lee and Charlize Theron.

