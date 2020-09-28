SUSTAINABLE GROWTH: With the retail sector struggling, relaxed clothing reigning supreme with consumers and sustainability increasingly gaining importance, the business model behind the Blinded by Color Project collection encapsulates those three components.

The caftan collection has been developed through creative director Mireia Lopez and a group of Indian artisans, who are based in Bagru, India. Together they have created a fully sustainable assortment of prints that are offered via wholesale and direct-to-consumer. Their spring designs will be delivered to all sales distribution in March.

Reliant on age-old techniques by artisans in Bagru, the Blinded by Color Project offers items made with block printing and other practices. Using 100 percent upcycled cotton that is certified by the Global Recycled Standard and is sourced locally is a priority. Another practice involves the use of collected rainwater instead of groundwater. As the second-most populous country in the world with more than 1.3 billion citizens, access to safe water and sanitation has become an even greater need for millions of residents.

The Blinded by Color Project collects deposits in advance to pay the artisans for their work. The initiative’s mission is to preserve the craftsmanship and indigenous techniques and help support the livelihoods of those who make the collection. The ongoing plan will include partnering with the artisans to help set up and fund water harvesting and systems that will lead to greater efficiency.

Offered in three lengths and different sizes, the caftans retail from $210 to $260. The company will continually post its environmental impact data on its site.

Each caftan takes 12 days for the printing and dyeing process. Made under the Indian sunlight, the printed textiles’ production is contingent on the Indian weather patterns, which allows for production from October to May. During that time new prints are made in small batches and are restocked based solely on demand.