‘Bling Empire’ Star Christine Chiu Plays Tour Guide for Kevin Kreider’s First Trip to Paris

THE BLING RING: Netflix stars Christine Chiu and Kevin Kreider touched down in Paris Sunday to take in seven days of fashion, food and general fabulousness.

The pair are filming the second season of their hit “Bling Empire,” which follows a group of ultra-rich Asian Americans in Los Angeles, while in the French capital for haute couture week.

Chiu opened the calendar with a front row appearance at Daniel Roseberry’s first Schiaparelli show in a stunning shorts and cape combo.

“I’m showing him Paris my way,” said Chiu of former personal trainer-slash-actor Kreider. “I’m taking him to some of the shows, dressing him, showing him the fittings process, and all things Paris, just taking it all in.”

Chiu, a plastic surgery mogul and longtime couture client, said she used to hit every single show on the schedule but finds that pace exhausting post-pandemic.

“Usually during couture week I’m running around like a mad person. This time, I’m doing a third of the schedule to really enjoy the process, to really take my time at fittings — and then actually breathing. Who knew sleeping could be so luxurious,” she said. She also plans to browse smaller boutiques to discover new designers.

While Kreider didn’t make the early-morning show, Chiu said she’s already set a full agenda for his first visit to the city, with dinners at restaurants Caviar Kaspia and the Michelin-starred Lapérouse on the menu. They will also hit up the Dior show Monday.

“He’s been completely taken aback, but I do have another surprise for him,” she said, demurring on details to avoid any spoilers. “Let’s just say there’s a lot more to France than just Paris.”