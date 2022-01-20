Bloomingdale’s Opening Year of the Tiger Shop

The tiger will get its chance to shine at Bloomingdale’s on Thursday when the department store opens a pop-up shop devoted to the feline as part of this year’s Lunar New Year celebration, which starts Feb. 1.

The shop will offer a variety of gifts for men, women’s and children inspired by the Year of the Tiger across fashion, beauty and home. That includes Kenzo’s “The Year of the Tiger Capsule Collection,” along with ready-to-wear pieces from Anine Bing and Alice + Olivia. Tiger-themed accessories from Marc Jacobs, Salvatore Ferragamo, Tory Burch and others will also be offered.

Baccarat’s crystal tiger.

In beauty, the Lunar New Year collections from Givenchy and MAC are being offered along with skin care oils and face tools from Mount Lai, a beauty brand rooted in traditional Chinese medicine. Rounding out the assortment are tiger crystal sculptures from Baccarat and Lalique.

The merchandise will also be available online.

The shop’s design draws its inspiration from the Chinese zodiac, specifically the Year of the Tiger, and includes traditional celebratory decorations in a red and gold color palette. Lunar New Year signage will be located throughout the shop for guests to learn about the festival.

The pop-up will be located on the first floor of the flagship and there will be outposts with special products and activations on Feb. 5 in San Fransisco, Los Angeles, Costa Mesa and Glendale, Calif., as well as Garden City, N.Y. On Feb. 2, a virtual event will be held on Bloomingdale’s On Screen with TV personality and chef/restauranteur Jordan Andino of Flip Sigi restaurants who will prepare a Lunar New Year-inspired dish with Bloomingdale’s home fashion director, Kelley Carter.