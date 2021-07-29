Bloomingdale’s is doing its part to support the country’s teachers.

Next month, as part of its Shop for Good campaign, the department store is partnering with DonorsChoose, a New York City-based nonprofit that provides teachers with a platform to request resources for their classrooms, including basic school supplies, instructional technology and books featuring diverse and inclusive characters.

The campaign will be promoted online as well as through in-store visual installations in all stores and back-to-school pop-ups in New York City, Atlanta, Aventura, Fla., Chicago, Garden City, N.Y., Hackensack, N.J., Los Angeles and Sherman Oaks, Calif. The pop-ups will offer details about the campaign and will sell kids merchandise from brands including Aqua, Joe’s Jeans, Vineyard Vines and Lacoste. A customization station will be offered on select Saturdays in August, where patches, studs and other personalized details can be added to purchases.

“Bloomingdale’s is proud to partner with DonorsChoose and dedicate our Shop for Good campaign to supporting public school teachers across the country,” said Frank Berman, Bloomingdale’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer. “This year more than ever, teachers need the right resources and supplies to provide their students with a meaningful education. This campaign is meant to mobilize our communities around this important cause and amplify the incredible work DonorsChoose is doing around education.”

For the month of August, Bloomingdale’s shoppers can round up their purchase in-store or make a $10 contribution online to support the charity and choose for the donation to be earmarked to either basic school supplies, mental health resources or books. At that point, DonorsChoose will ship the items directly to teachers across the country.

According to DonorsChoose, 94 percent of teachers who request materials on the platform said the materials they received increased their effectiveness in the classroom.

“Students are returning to school during what could be the most important back-to-school season in a generation,” said Charles Best, founder of DonorsChoose. “Shop for Good will empower teachers to start the year strong and help students access materials that will enrich their education.”

Other Shop for Good campaigns have included the National Museum of African American History and Culture; the Black Artists + Designers Guild, and American Ballet Theatre’s RISE program in January, and a group of health care organizations battling COVID-19 last August.