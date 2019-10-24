The Loews Regency New York Hotel will open a Bloomingdale’s holiday pop-up shop in the hotel’s lobby lounge from Nov. 29 (Black Friday) through Dec. 24.

The pop-up shop will feature a selection of holiday gifts, accessories, Bloomingdale’s-branded merchandise as well as on-site monogramming of leather gifts by Royce New York.

The Loews Regency New York Hotel is at 540 Park Avenue at 61st Street.

Shoppers will also have a chance to round up their purchases at the register with the change being donated to the Child Mind Institute, Bloomingdale’s philanthropic partner.

Bloomingdale’s will be selling a selection of holiday-themed items, including their Little Brown Bear which benefits Child Mind Institute. It sells for $20, with $4 going to Child Mind Institute.

“Bloomingdale’s has been a great partner of ours for the past few years,” said John Maibach, managing director, Loews Regency New York Hotel. “We are constantly looking for new ways to provide our guests with seamless and unique experiences, and we believe this partnership offers a new and fresh take on the hotel gift shop. We are excited about its debut and hope it becomes an annual tradition.”

This is the first time that Bloomingdale’s has done a holiday pop-up shop in a hotel, and the first time they’ve done something of this nature with Loews. Bloomingdale’s did do a Pride pop-up with NoMo SoHo last June.