The fifth annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show in support of the Prostate Cancer Foundation will be held virtually on Feb. 4 at 7 p.m., which is World Cancer Day.

The event helps raise awareness about the devastation of prostate cancer and the importance of early screening and early detection, as well as treatment options, with a new emphasis on racial disparities and underserved communities.

The program will feature virtual one-on-one discussions with celebrities, fashion notables and medical and research experts, and will conclude with a socially distant virtual version of the initiative’s traditional Blue Jacket runway show.

Event participants include André Leon Talley, actors Billy Porter, Dominic Fumusa, Josh Lucas and Mario Cantone; TV personalities Bill Nye, Don Lemon, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Mike Woods, Paul Wharton and Nigel Barker, as well as Marcel Floruss, Leo Chan, Alex Lundqvist and Ty-Ron Mayes.

Fashion designers including Ben Sherman, Duckie Brown, Loris Diran, Michael Kors, Nick Graham, Stephen F. Stevie Edwards, Thom Browne, Joseph Abboud, Bruno Magli, Michael Strahan and Tommy Hilfiger will reimagine the traditional “blue jacket” that participants will model.

Janssen Oncology, part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Cos. of Johnson & Johnson, will return as the official health care sponsor of the event. The Blue Jacket Fashion Show was founded by Frederick Anderson and Laura Miller to create a platform to openly discuss men’s health issues.