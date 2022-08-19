Bluestar Signs License for Brookstone Home Goods

Bluestar Alliance LLC has signed a license deal with CHF Industries for home textiles and soft goods for Brookstone.

As a result of the deal, CHF Industries, recognized as a leader in the home textiles space, will expand the Brookstone offering of its heated blankets and throws along with air mattresses and air beds, bedding, robes, towels and other home products.

Brookstone was founded more than 50 years ago in New Hampshire and sells entertainment, wellness and travel products in addition to home goods in retail stores, online, through catalogues as well as wholesale channels.

“CHF Industries will develop products that promote the Brookstone legacy of quality and innovation, utilizing best-in-class materials and technology, while expanding the home category of solution-oriented products that help ‘Do Life Better.’ We look forward to the advancement in design and technology of the Brookstone home products especially for the heated blankets and throws,” said Joey Gabbay, chief executive officer of Bluestar Alliance.

“With over 90 years of experience in making home products and being recognized for their integrity and craft, this partnership will continue our commitment to providing innovative product of the highest quality uniting two iconic brands, CHF Industries and Brookstone,” added Bluestar’s chief operating officer Ralph Gindi.

“Together CHF and Brookstone are heating up the home space with new and innovative products to enhance people’s lives,” said Spencer Foley, president and CEO of CHF Industries.

Bluestar was founded by Gabbay and Gindi in 2006 and it now owns and manages an array of brands with retail sales of more than $6 billion, including Hurley, Justice, Tahari, Bebe, Catherine Malandrino, English Laundry and Joan Vass.