Blvck will be expanding into the U.S. with its first pop-up store within Showfields at 530 Lincoln Road in Miami.

The 150-square-foot shop is slated to open Saturday. The pop-up is designed with an all-black vibe. It will carry bestsellers from the brand’s clothing and accessories.

T-shirts retail for between $45 and $60; sweaters and hoodies are $80 to $150; jeans are $160; joggers, $60 to $90, and shorts are $60 to $80.

Accessories go from $15 for a rubber duck to $450 for a premium duffel bag.

The pop-up is expected to remain open for eight months, through the Christmas selling season and Frieze Art. It is their first U.S. location.

The company has been busy on the retail front. A pop-up opened in New Yaohan in Macau earlier this month, and a third location and a permanent one will open at the A13 in Taiwan in June. The brand will also open in Tokyo at Parco Shibuya at the end of August, followed by Osaka in the fourth quarter.

“The brand has had a lot of demand to open a physical shop in the U.S., particularly in Florida, California and the East Coast,” said Julian O’hayon, who founded Blvck in 2017. “Unfortunately, we had to delay our plans due to the pandemic, but we are beyond excited to open a space for one of our biggest markets. We recently had a great opportunity to partner with Showfields Miami, a groundbreaking retail concept store which aligns perfectly with the aesthetic of Blvck Paris. We can’t wait for our U.S. community experience and more immersive Blvck experience in Miami,” he said.

Blvck Paris doesn’t wholesale in the U.S. but sells via its website, black.com, where their products are shipped from their warehouse in Florida.

Blvck Paris is a lifestyle apparel and accessories brand known for its “All Black” clothing, accessories and leather goods for men and women.