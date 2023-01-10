Blvck Paris x Fortnite Reveal Clothing and Lifestyle Collection

Blvck, the global lifestyle brand, and Epic Games’ Fortnite, have teamed up for a clothing and lifestyle collection that will be sold at Blvck Stores and on Blvck’s website.

It will be an ongoing collaboration and available to purchase on Monday.

The collection consists of T-shirts, hoodies, shorts and lifestyle accessories, featuring iconic characters and references from the popular game such as Peely and Cuddle Team Leader. A Blvck x Fortnite T-shirt retails from $90, while hoodies start at $120 and up. There’s also a tumbler retailing for $65.

The Blvck x Fortnite products were created by Blvck chief executive officer and designer, Julian O’hayon, with his team. The promotional video was rendered in Unreal Engine, Epic Games’ real-time 3D creation tool, by Blvck Paris designers.

O’hayon told WWD, “Our partnership with Fortnite invites the most notable brand in the gaming world into our Blvck lifestyle and aesthetic. We’re creating bespoke products, focusing on minimalism, quality and design that both fans of Blvck and Fortnite will be proud. The product range will consist of a high-level clothing line and accessories for both everyday and gaming.”