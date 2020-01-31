BMW is hitting the road again for its second season as the Official Automotive Partner of New York Fashion Week: The Shows.

The partnership includes a film content series highlighting designers Jason Wu and Christian Siriano, along with Zanna Roberts Rassi, a fashion and beauty journalist, stylist, TV host and cofounder of Milk Makeup, and Halima Aden, the model known for wearing a hijab. BMW will feature all four of them in films focused on the “Road Less Traveled,” which highlights their respective journeys in the industry. They will be driven around for the film in the first BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, BMW’s entry point in the premium market.

BMW will also sponsor a panel discussion entitled “The New Face of Fashion,” with Christopher John Rogers, Brooklyn-based designer CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winner, who will be interviewed about his design vision. Rogers’ designs have been worn by the likes of Lizzo, Michelle Obama and Cardi B. There will be an additional panel held during the latter half of NYFW featuring a conversation surrounding the intersection of business and fashion from Victor Cruz, athlete, designer and philanthropist, and Rassi.

Spring Studios, headquarters for NYFW: The Shows, will house a fleet of BMW vehicles providing transportation for designers, influencers, models and industry VIPs. The season’s theme, the “Road Less Traveled,” will be represented by a vinyl manifesto.

Asked why BMW has decided to partner with NYFW: The Shows, Uwe Dreher, vice president of marketing, BMW of North America, said, “BMW’s presence at NYFW: The Shows stems from our company’s longstanding support of the arts and culture, along with a strong belief in individual expression and creativity. We are proud to celebrate and partner with those who are driving powerful conversations and inspiring others with their unique stories.”