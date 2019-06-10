There are good weeks and then there are great weeks. Last week was the latter for Bob Mackie, the 80-year-old costume and fashion designer, who on June 2 won a Drama Desk Award for costume design for “The Cher Show,” and then on June 5 won the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award from the CFDA. To top it off, on Sunday, he won a Tony Award for best costume design of a musical for “The Cher Show.”

“When I was 10 years old I announced to the world I wanted to be a costume designer on Broadway. Seventy years later, I received my first Tony nomination and won. Needless to say, I am delighted,” Mackie told WWD.

He designed 500 different costumes for “The Cher Show,” whose lead actress, Stephanie J. Block, won a Tony for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her performance as “Star,” one-third of the title character.

On Twitter, Cher tweeted, “I’m so crying. Bob Mackie deserves this award more than anyone will ever know.”

So what’s next for the prolific designer?

Mackie will be the subject of a Matthew Miele documentary that will examine his life and over-50-year career, designing for such celebrities as Cher, Bette Midler, Judy Garland, Diana Ross, Carol Burnett and Elton John. Slated for a December 2020 release, the documentary is being produced by Anne Chertoff.