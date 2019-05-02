Bob Mackie, the costume and fashion designer who has dressed some of the most glamorous entertainers in the world, will receive the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 3.

The event will be held at the Brooklyn Museum.

Mackie will be honored for his contributions to American fashion. Over the years he has designed for such Hollywood stars as Cher, Bette Midler, Liza Minnelli, Carol Burnett and Diana Ross. His career spans five decades and includes nine Emmy award wins and three Academy award nominations.

Mackie began his career as a sketch artist for costume designers in film, which led him to designing the wardrobes for Mitzi Gaynor, Ann-Margret, “The Carol Burnett Show,” Cher’s concert tours and theatrical productions including “Lorelei” with Carol Channing, “On the Town” with Bernadette Peters and “Minnelli on Minnelli” with Liza Minnelli.

Most recently, Mackie designed more than 600 costumes for “The Cher Show,” which opened on Broadway last December. His work on the show earned him a 2019 Tony Award nomination for Best Costume Design of a Musical.

In 1999, the Museum at The Fashion Institute of Technology honored Mackie’s enormous contribution to fashion and costume design with the retrospective “Unmistakably Mackie,” which was one the most highly attended exhibitions in New York City history. The exhibit included more than 125 examples of Mackie’s designs, sketches, photos and videos.

Steven Kolb, president and chief executive officer of the CFDA, said, “Bob Mackie is one of the most prolific designers of all time. He is a true artist and the ultimate showman.”

Other honorary CFDA Awards this year include the Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti International Award, which will be presented to Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. The Founder’s Award, given out in honor of CFDA founder Eleanor Lambert, will go to Carine Roitfeld, founder and editor in chief of CR Fashion Book and former editor in chief of Vogue Paris. The Media Award, in honor of Eugenia Sheppard, will be presented to Lynn Yaeger, a contributing editor and writer for Vogue. The Positive Change Award will be presented to Eileen Fisher for her commitment to sustainability.

CFDA’s official partners of the fashion awards include Maestro Dobel Tequila, Econyl x ege, and The Standard.