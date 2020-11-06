Bobbi Brown is getting back into the makeup category with a new brand.

The makeup artist-turned-entrepreneur released her new makeup brand, Jones Road, on Oct. 26, marking her first foray back into the category since she left her namesake beauty brand four years ago.

Jones Road is Brown’s latest venture in the beauty space, following the launch of her wellness brand Evolution 18 in 2018. Since leaving her namesake brand, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, she has also launched a content web site and teamed with iHeartRadio in January for a beauty podcast.

Brown’s namesake beauty brand is one of the most successful in the industry. She launched Bobbi Brown Cosmetics in 1991 and helped grow it to become a $1 billion business. The brand was acquired by The Estée Lauder Cos. in 1995.

From the brand’s philosophy to its curated product list, here is everything you need to know about Bobbi Browns’ new makeup line, Jones Road.

When does Jones Road launch?

Jones Road launched on Oct. 26.

What products does Jones Road offer?

Jones Road offers an assortment of makeup products. The brand launched with six stockkeeping units, including mascara, plumping lip gloss, eyeliner, eye shadow and eye gloss. Jones Road’s hero product is its Miracle Balm, which is a light-reflecting tinted moisturizer.

Brown formulated the products with clean ingredients, looking to clean beauty retailer Credo Beauty’s ingredients standards. The makeup products are formulated with skin-care ingredients such as jojoba seed oil, argan oil, shea butter, vitamin E and more.

What is the price range for Jones Road?

Products range from $22 for the plumping lip gloss to $68 for a kit that includes the lip gloss, eye gloss, eye shadow, and eyeliner.

Where are Jones Road products available for purchase?

Jones Road products are available only on the brand’s e-commerce site, jonesroadbeauty.com.

When will new products release?

Jones Road has a packed schedule of new releases throughout the end of the year. On Nov. 9, it will be launching two new shades of its lip gloss, then on Nov. 17 it will launch its Just a Sec creme eye shadow that comes in six shades and its Sparkle Wash, which is a liquid eye shadow that comes in five shades.

In January, the brand plans to launch a stick foundation and skin-care products.

What is Jones Road’s philosophy?

The brand follows Brown’s “less is more” philosophy when it comes to makeup application. The products are meant to simplify makeup routines and create a natural makeup look.

