Bobby Cannavale Debuts as Marilyn Monroe’s Husband Joe DiMaggio in New ‘Blonde’ Trailer

Netflix is revealing a closer look of its anticipated drama on Marilyn Monroe, “Blonde.”

On Thursday, the streaming service’s official social media platforms posted another trailer for the anticipated biographical drama, which is a fictionalized take on the iconic actress and singer’s life. Monroe is played by Ana de Armas.

The second trailer showed more of its cast members in character, including Bobby Cannavale as legendary baseball star Joe DiMaggio, and Adrien Brody as famed playwright Arthur Miller.

Monroe was married to DiMaggio from 1954 to 1955, and to Miller from 1956 to 1961.

The film is directed by Andrew Dominik and based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates. The trailer, which is in both black-and-white and in color, is set to Monroe’s famous song “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend,” from her hit movie “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.”

“How’d you get your start?” Cannavale as DiMaggio asks de Armas as Monroe.

“What start?” she replied, to which Cannavale clarified, “In movies.”

Adrien Brody as Arthur Miller and Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde.” 2022 © Netflix

Then the trailer cuts to snippets of de Armas walking into a meeting uncomfortably, stepping out of a limo in Monroe’s iconic pink dress and the famous “flying skirt” moment and more, highlighting the star’s many highs and lows.

“Marilyn Monroe only exists on the screen,” de Armas said, concluding the trailer.

Netflix dropped the first official trailer for the movie last month, showing a first look at de Armas channeling the iconic star.

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde.” 2022 © Netflix

It was revealed that de Armas was to take on the challenging role of Monroe — whose real name is Norma Jeane Mortenson — in 2019, starring alongside Brody, Cannavale and Julianne Nicholson. Production began August 2019 and wrapped July 2021.

“Blonde” is scheduled to stream on Netflix starting Sept. 23.