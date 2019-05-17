PARIS JE T’AIME: The Paris men’s week calendar for the spring 2020 collections is out, and it’s going to be a busy one.

Running from June 18 to 23, it includes three brands switching from the slimmed-down New York schedule to show in Paris.

According to the provisional schedule released by the French Couture Federation on Friday, Palomo Spain and Bode will open the first day of Paris men’s week, which this season becomes a full day of shows instead of the usual half-day.

As reported, Sies Marjan is also switching from New York to Paris. The brand’s creative director Sander Lak will show his spring 2020 collection on the Saturday, filling the slot usually occupied by Namacheko, whose slot is yet to be set.

Other new arrivals include French label Phipps, which will be showing on the first day of men’s week after Palomo Spain and Bode, and Ludovic de Saint Sernin, set for the last day of Paris men’s week.

Boris Bidjan Saberi has opted to present his collection off-schedule this season.

Among the returning names are Y/Project, who is back on the Paris calendar after showing at Pitti Uomo last season, and Lanvin. The brand will be presenting its first men’s wear collection since the appointment of Bruno Sialelli as the brand’s creative director in January.

The schedule will also feature presentations by Hungarian brand Nanushka, Los Angeles- based label Rhude, Auralee and Visvim from Japan, Gamut and Casablanca from France and Lazoschmidl from Sweden.

The official schedule for Paris men’s week is yet to be released.