Bode to Open Second Retail Store on Melrose in L.A.

Emily Bode is preparing to plant some retail roots in Los Angeles.

The buzzy New York-based men’s designer will open a 3,200-square-foot store at 7007 Melrose Avenue next week. There will be a private event at the space on Feb. 10 and it will open to the public the following day.

Although the designer is staying mum about the details of the store until the opening, it is likely to be similar to the one she opened on Hester Street on the Lower East Side of Manhattan in 2019, which is a showcase for her collections created from repurposed textiles.

A real estate listing for the space said it is located between La Brea and Highland in “the heart of this preeminent showroom, gallery, restaurant and retail area adjacent to Hancock Park.” It was advertised as a “highly improved designer showroom space featuring bowed truss ceiling, concrete floors, brick walls, excellent frontage and signage and with parking in the rear off the alley.”

Although not exactly a hotbed of fashion retail, the location is close to where other men’s wear brands have stores, including Rick Owens, and is across from a popular comic book store and around the corner from the L.A. landmark Pink’s Hot Dogs. It’s also close to the up-and-coming Sycamore District, which has a cool vinyl store, the Tartine Bakery and other popular shops.

Bode launched her brand in 2016 and within two years, started making a name for herself as the first female designer to show during New York Fashion Week: Men’s. Her collections, which are informed by her New England roots and study of historical techniques, quickly garnered interest.

In 2020, she won the inaugural Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation from the Woolmark Co., along with its prize of 100,000 Australian dollars, and the prior year, was named Emerging Designer of the Year from the CFDA. She she has also been an LVMH Prize finalist.

She said last year that L.A. and London were on her wish list for future retail expansion.