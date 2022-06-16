×
Billy Daley Named VP, Communications and Marketing at Bogner of America

This year marks the 90th anniversary of the luxury sport fashion brand.

Billy Daley
Billy Daley courtesy shot.

William “Billy” Daley has been named vice president, communications and marketing for Bogner of America, a new post.

He will report to Linda Ashman, senior vice president of sales and marketing of Bogner of America.

“Billy’s appointment is a big step forward for Bogner of America because he brings with him a wealth of skills and experience in luxury brand-building, marketing and communications,” Ashman said. Daley will be based in the brand’s Mercer Street showroom, which opened in January 2021 and serves as the sales hub for the region.

Most recently, Daley ran a marketing consultancy, and prior to that held roles including chief marketing officer of Bally; senior vice president of global communications and marketing at Marc Jacobs; worldwide communications and marketing director at Bottega Veneta, and vice president, global communications and marketing at Michael Kors.

“Billy is a seasoned communications executive with a keen perspective,” said Heinz Hackl, co-chief executive officer of Bogner GmbH & Co., the luxury sport fashion firm. “His sophistication and depth of knowledge about the luxury market and how to move the needle in all aspects of brand marketing/communications is a huge asset for Bogner of America.”

Daley added, “Given its rich heritage and unique positioning, Bogner has enormous potential for the future. I’m excited to be joining such a dynamic team and look forward to contributing to the growth of this powerful brand.”

This year marks the 90th anniversary of the brand, founded by Willy Bogner Sr. and his wife Maria in Munich.

 

